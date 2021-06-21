Pope calls for help for people of Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis appealed to Myanmar’s military to allow humanitarian corridors in order to get aid to displaced people .

At the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis joined his voice with the bishops of Myanmar, who have launched an appeal to draw attention to the desperate plight of thousands of displaced and starving in the country. The bishops are pleading for help so that humanitarian corridors, but also churches, pagodas, monasteries, mosques, and temples as well as schools and hospitals are respected as neutral places of refuge, Vatican News reported.

Francis said he wanted to “add my voice” to an appeal last week by Myanmar’s Catholic bishops. The pope, who has made many appeals for the release of political prisoners in Myanmar, spoke of the “heartbreaking experience of thousands of people in that country who are displaced and are dying of hunger”, according to Reuters.