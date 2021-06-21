Ukrainian translation of Quran in Braille unveiled in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first Ukrainian translation of the Holy Quran published in braille was unveiled in a ceremony in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

The ceremony was held at the Nikolai Ostrovsky Library, which is a specialized library for the visually-impaired, arab.com.ua reported. It began with recitation of verses from the Quran, followed by a speech by the library’s director who described the rendering as important.

She said the visually-impaired who use the library are interested in studying and knowing about different cultures. She added that it is the first translation of Islam’s Holy Book in the Ukrainian languages that has been published in braille and can help the visually-impaired read the Quran.

The event also included a Quran recitation contest, the winners of which received copies of the translation and other gifts. Braille is a writing system which enables the blind and partially-sighted people to read and write through touch.

It was invented by Louis Braille (1809-1852), who was blind and became a teacher of the blind. In recent years, the Holy Quran and religious books have been printed in braille to help visually-impaired Muslims read the texts with ease.