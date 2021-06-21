Over 680 prominent global leaders call on Biden to end Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people

SHAFAQNA- Over 680 prominent global leaders from 75 countries call on US President Joe Biden to protect Palestinian human rights. In an open letter published earlier this week, the group called on Biden to put “human rights at the centre of US foreign policy” and to “help bring an end to Israel’s institutionalised domination and oppression of the Palestinian people”.

The open letter reads: “Your administration has committed to a foreign policy “centered on the defense of democracy and the protection of human rights”. More recently, you stated, “I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely, and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy.” For Palestinians, the space between these statements and their daily lives could not be wider”, AlJazeera reported.

“Even after a formal ceasefire, Israeli police and settler violence against Palestinians continues. The forced dispossession of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, including families living in the East Jerusalem neighbourhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, and aggressive actions by Israeli forces against peaceful protesters and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, are the latest evidence of a separate and unequal governing system. These policies unravel the social fabric of communities and undermine any progress towards a democratic, just and peaceful future. The logic driving them has led to the recent displacement of 72,000 Palestinians in Gaza who must also survive the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by a 14-year blockade”, added the letter.

It continued: “Your administration must apply concerted diplomatic pressure to help end the ever-expanding discrimination and systemic oppression and ensure accountability for Israeli authorities that violate Palestinian rights.”

The 682 signatories include Israel’s former Attorney General Michael Ben-Yair; former Knesset Speaker Avraham Burg; former Irish President Mary Robinson; 2011 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman; Israeli academic Ilan Pappé; American Professor Noam Chomsky; and a number of British MPs, among others, according to Middle East Eye .