International intensive academic course on Shi’i studies to be held

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: International Intensive Academic Course on Shi’i Studies will hold in July 2021. Ahl-ul-Bayt University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Hekmet Institude will hold an online summer school. Online summer school on Shi’i Studies, taughtby international scholars in various topics.The course will be held by 12-31 July, 2021.