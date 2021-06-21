Date :Monday, June 21st, 2021 | Time : 22:03 |ID: 218589 | Print

Ammar Hakim: Elections is starting point for ending instability in Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNAThe head of the Iraqi National Coalition said early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10 are the beginning of the end to instability in Iraq.

Speaking at a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Salem Ghassab Al-Zamanan, referring to Iraq’s role in regional dialogue, Ammar Hakim said: “I call on everyone to support the path of dialogue and to contribute to creating an ideal environment in the region.”

He reiterated the importance of the upcoming elections in this country.

According to a statement from Hakim’s office, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and resolve disputes between them in the public interest.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Ammar Hakim: The perpetrators of the bloodshed between protesters and Iraqi security forces must be identified
Ammar Hakim hails Iran's role in supporting Iraq
Ammar Al-Hakim's reaction to setting an early election date in Iraq
Ammar Hakim talks with representative of UN Secretary General on situation in Iraq and region
Ammar Hakim: Region cannot tolerate more conflicts
Ammar Hakim to US: Sanctions against Ayatollah Khamenei to change opinions of millions of Muslims
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *