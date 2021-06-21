Ammar Hakim: Elections is starting point for ending instability in Iraq

SHAFAQNA– The head of the Iraqi National Coalition said early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10 are the beginning of the end to instability in Iraq.

Speaking at a meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Salem Ghassab Al-Zamanan, referring to Iraq’s role in regional dialogue, Ammar Hakim said: “I call on everyone to support the path of dialogue and to contribute to creating an ideal environment in the region.”

He reiterated the importance of the upcoming elections in this country.

According to a statement from Hakim’s office, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and resolve disputes between them in the public interest.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English