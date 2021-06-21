Saudi Arabia sends ambassador to Qatar after four years of severance

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has sent a new ambassador to Qatar after four years of severance ties.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Qatar, Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, presented his credentials to Saudi Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al- Thani on Monday.

Confirming the news, the official Qatari News Agency (QNA) said: “The Qatari Foreign Minister wished success to the new ambassador, emphasizing the need to improve bilateral relations and expand cooperation in various fields.”

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia and Qatar signed a compromise agreement during a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting last January. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, compromised with Qatar, with many experts and political observers calling the move by Riyadh leaders a “forced reconciliation” with Doha.

However, the Saudi-affiliated media, have made every effort to publicly hail the Saudi leaders’ compromise with Doha officials as a major victory for Riyadh.

