In what instances Sujood Sahw become Wajib? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Sujood Sahw (prostration for forgetfulness/errors/mistakes).
Question: In what instances Sujood Sahw become Wajib?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The worshipper (the one who performs Salaat) must perform two Sujood Sahw in five instances after Salaam of the Salaat/Salaah:
- Speak unintentionally during Salaat.
- In four Rok’at Salaat, after the second Sijdah, is doubtful that has performed four or five Rok’ats.
- To forget Tashahhud.
In two instances also Wajib precaution is to perform two Sujood Sahw:
- To forget a Sijdah.
- Recite Salaam of Salaat unintentionally (by mistake) in a place that should not do so.
Source: leader.ir
