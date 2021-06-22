In what instances Sujood Sahw become Wajib? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Sujood Sahw (prostration for forgetfulness/errors/mistakes).

Question: In what instances Sujood Sahw become Wajib?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The worshipper (the one who performs Salaat) must perform two Sujood Sahw in five instances after Salaam of the Salaat/Salaah:

Speak unintentionally during Salaat. In four Rok’at Salaat, after the second Sijdah, is doubtful that has performed four or five Rok’ats. To forget Tashahhud.

In two instances also Wajib precaution is to perform two Sujood Sahw:

To forget a Sijdah. Recite Salaam of Salaat unintentionally (by mistake) in a place that should not do so.

Source: leader.ir