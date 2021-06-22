Who is a real Shia Muslim according to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Our Shias are those who give in the way of our Welayah, and for the sake of our friendship are kind to each other. They visit each other in order to keep our command (concerns) and school of thought alive. When they get angry, they are not cruel, and when they are happy, they do not transgress. They are sources of blessings for their neighbours and are in peace and tranquillity with their companions (associates) [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 236, Hadith 24.