Photos: Sermon Reading Ritual on birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- On the morning of the birth anniversary of the eighth Imam (A.S), the timpani houses of Razavi holy shrine were sounded and a spiritual ceremony was held to change the flag and the cover of the dome of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine. The ceremony, which was attended by the custodianship of Astan Quds Razavi and a group of officials, servants and pilgrims of the shrine, Meysam Motiee and Javad Ghaffarian recited sermon.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English