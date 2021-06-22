https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/EE9133CA-F402-4D4A-A5B5-A2996675DD1E.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-22 11:27:522021-06-22 11:27:52Photos: Decoration and illumination of Razavi holy shrine on the night of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) birth anniversary
Photos: Decoration and illumination of Razavi holy shrine on the night of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) birth anniversary
SHAFAQNA-
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!