Date :Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 | Time : 14:02 |ID: 218692 | Print

Photos: Ceremony of exchanging flag of Imam Ridha’s (A.S) shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Photos: Timpani playing ceremony for birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S)
Photos: Birthday Anniversary of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)
Photos: Flower arrangement of Imam Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha’s (A.S) shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *