https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/802D5C7C-14BD-4CAB-97BA-36A7BAC94D90.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-22 14:08:572021-06-22 14:08:57Photos: Timpani playing ceremony for birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S)
Photos: Timpani playing ceremony for birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S)
SHAFAQNA-
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!