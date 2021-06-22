Saudi Shura vote on not closing shops during prayer times postponed

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council postponed a vote, which was scheduled for Monday on a recommendation that commercial establishments should not be obliged any more to close down during prayer timings, according to a local newspaper.

The advisory council had informed its members of delaying a debate on an annual report of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs two hours before schedule, consequently resulting in postponement of discussing related recommendations including the recommendation to stop the closure of businesses in the kingdom during the daily prayer timings except for the congregation Friday prayers, Okaz reported.

The recommendation was presented by four members of the council. Other recommendations made to the ministry included a proposal for conducting a study on privatizing some of its services related to mosques such as mosque construction, repairs and clean-up. Further recommendations were pertaining to support for the ministry in creating more jobs for imams and preachers as well as expanding online guidance methods. The reason for the vote postponement was not given nor a new date set.