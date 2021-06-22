India’s Modi to be urged to restore Kashmir’s autonomy

SHAFAQNA- Kashmiri leaders will urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Kashmir’s autonomy when they meet him on Thursday .

“Our agenda is restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 status of Jammu and Kashmir,” People s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti told her colleagues on Sunday, according to two officials who attended the online meeting.

Senior leaders of the National Conference also met over the weekend and backed a decision to push for the restoration of statehood and special status, a party official said. “We will press for these two demands during the meeting with the prime minister,” the official said. All three officials declined to be named because the discussions were private, Reuters reported.