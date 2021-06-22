Forty countries ask China to allow an investigation into situation of Xinjiang Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Forty countries have asked China to allow an investigation into the situation of Muslims in Xinjiang province.

Forty countries have asked China to allow the head of the UN human rights body to visit Xinjiang province to learn about the situation of Uighur Muslims. China has been accused by some countries, including Westerners, of imprisoning and sexually abusing one million Uighur Muslims. China has also been accused of putting pressure on its Muslim population in the western province of Xinjiang, but denies all allegations.

The Canadian ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, representing 40 countries, including the United States, Britain, Australia, France, Germany and Japan, called on China to immediately allow Michel Bachelet, director of the UN Human Rights Office, to Visit Xinjiang.

“There are strong reports of the imprisonment of one million Uighur Muslims, as well as the systematic targeting of Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang province. We ask China to allow UN experts, led by the head of the UN human rights body, to visit the province,” the Canadian ambassador said in a statement.

Bachelet also expressed hope on Monday that China would allow the agency’s experts to visit Xinjiang. She has been in talks with China since 2018 to issue the permit.

