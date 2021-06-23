Palestinian supporters rally at City Hall
SHAFAQNA-
“We call on the Canadian government to stop funding war crimes against the Indigenous people of Palestine, we call on Canada to pressure Israel to stop their current policies on forced evictions, we call on Canada to recognize Israel’s attacks on Gaza as attacks of terrorism,” organizer Yara Hussein said Saturday at an event held at City Hall.
It is important for the movement to continue its momentum, Hussein said in an interview.
“With the recent anti-Muslim attack in London, and Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue’s removal, both are intricately related to Palestine,” she said.
The removal of the statue, she said, showed Canada’s recognition of the colonial power and that it was inspiring.
Muhammed Hussein also shared a few words at Saturday’s protest.
“We respect Christianity, we respect Judaism, this is all part of our belief,” Hussein said. “We will not be complete Muslims if we do not believe in Judaism, Christians and Muslims, because it is all a part of the prophet.”
Hussein added it is important to understand the protest isn’t a call to stand against other faiths but it is a call-to-action for the government.
“This is a reality that we need to understand that we are not against any race, we are against the apartheid, we are against the occupation, we are against the injustice anywhere in Canada and outside Canada,” he said. “We are against any country that is violating the human rights.”
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!