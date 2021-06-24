COVID-19 and climate change top the agenda at UN humanitarian talks

SHAFAQNA- Climate change, and COVID-19 can have on famine risks, the world’s key humanitarian players have a lot to chew on as they head into the UN’s annual Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meetings.

Hosted in Geneva (technically, as they will largely be remote), the 23-25 June talks (part of the UN General Assembly) gather hundreds of representatives from member states, UN agencies, NGOs, and the private sector for discussions on the most pressing issues in emergency aid. Last year, needs reached an all-time peak, with 243.8 million people requiring humanitarian assistance across 75 countries in crisis, the report finds.

This year’s ECOSOC talks come under a general heading of: “Strengthening humanitarian assistance to face the challenges of 2021 and beyond: mobilising respect for international humanitarian law, inclusion, gender, innovation and partnerships.”

The humanitarian implications of COVID-19 will overshadow many of the discussions, with one high-level panel solely dedicated to protection issues related to the pandemic, including vaccine equity and healthcare for humanitarians,Thenewhumanitarian reported.

Issues related to children and young people are also highlighted this year. One event, organised by UNICEF and the International Disabilities Alliance, will look at getting more young people with disabilities involved in climate action. Another focuses on the implications of counter-terrorism for children’s rights, and ways to protect them in these contexts. The newly established Global Hub for Education in Emergencies, based in Geneva, will also host a discussion on the disruptions to education during emergencies, historically one of the most underfunded sectors in humanitarian response.