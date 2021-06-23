https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Ayat-sobhani.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-23 09:56:132021-06-23 09:56:13What is the ruling on giving prize to the briber in sports competitions? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
What is the ruling on giving prize to the briber in sports competitions? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about paying prize to the briber.
Question: If the referee announces a sporting team the winner as a result of collusion or bribe, or causes a team to win; is the federation prize or any other prize Halal for the winning team?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: If the property of the prize giver is respected, receiving such a prize is Haram; because the prize giver’s consent is dependent on giving the prize to the real winner.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
