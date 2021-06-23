Date :Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 | Time : 09:56 |ID: 218878 | Print

What is the ruling on giving prize to the briber in sports competitions? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about paying prize to the briber.

Question: If the referee announces a sporting team the winner as a result of collusion or bribe, or causes a team to win; is the federation prize or any other prize Halal for the winning team?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: If the property of the prize giver is respected, receiving such a prize is Haram; because the prize giver’s consent is dependent on giving the prize to the real winner.

