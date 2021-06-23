https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/nahjul-Balagah3.jpg 225 225 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-23 10:00:212021-06-23 10:12:38Who is a real hard-case incorrigible person?
Who is a real hard-case incorrigible person?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: In the mornings I put right your deviations from the right path, but you return to square one in the evenings; like a hardened bow which no one has the power to straighten nor it has the ability to straighten itself [1].
[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 97.
