Who is a real hard-case incorrigible person?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: In the mornings I put right your deviations from the right path, but you return to square one in the evenings; like a hardened bow which no one has the power to straighten nor it has the ability to straighten itself [1].

