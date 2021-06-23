Date :Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 | Time : 10:24 |ID: 218892 | Print

3 Shia prisoners released from Saudi prisons

SHAFAQNA- Three Shia prisoners in the Qatif region of Saudi Arabia were released by Saudi authorities yesterday (Tuesday).

Twitter accounts in Saudi Arabia announced the release of three prisoners from the Ahmad al-Imran family, Ibrahim, Imran and Jaafar, from the Shia city of Al Qudaih in Qatif province.

The prisoners were released yesterday after spending five years in the country’s public investigation prison in the city of Dammam.

These prisoners entered the city last night and were widely welcomed by the people of this area.

Saudi Arabia detained them for participating in anti-government activities in eastern Saudi Arabia.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

