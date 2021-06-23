Imam Reza’s (A.S) birth anniversary celebrated in Kenya

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A ceremony was held by the Iranian Cultural Center in Kenya on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS).

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), the program was organized at Jaffery Islamic Center in Nairobi, the capital, in cooperation with the Islamic center.

Mazahir Ja’far, a Muslim figure of the region, delivered a speech about the life, status and virtues of the eight infallible Imam (AS). A choral singing titled “Imam Reza (AS), The Guarantor of the Deer” was performed by an eight-member student group at the program.

“Mashhad, shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and Astan (custodianship) of Razavi holy shrine” was the title of a 20-minute video clip produced by ICRO’s General Office for Cultural Cooperation and Iranian Affairs Abroad.

Publication of Video clips with English subtitles as well as photos and movies on social media and the website of the Iranian Cultural center in Kenya were among the activities of the center on the auspicious occasion.

The 11th day of the lunar Hijri month of Dhu al-Qa’dah marks the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS). The auspicious occasion fell on Tuesday, June 22, this year.