Date :Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 | Time : 19:55 |ID: 218910 | Print

Turkey’s Diyanet chief recites Adhan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Ali Erbas, the president of Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), recently recited the Adhan (call to prayer) along with Turkish Qari Othman Shaheen.

Footage of the recitation at Muradiya Mosque in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, has been received enthusiastically in social media. In Turkey, Diyanet is responsible for supervising Quranic and religious activities. Turkey is a Muslim majority country in West Asia. Nearly 99 percent of the country’s population adhere to Islam.

You might also like
Recep Tayyip Erdogan,Turkey , Iran Erdogan: Turkey will continue to buy oil & natural gas from Iran, despite sanctions
Turkey vows to bring Israel to ICC over Gaza carnage, Tel Aviv says Ankara will be there…
Turkey, Germany discuss Syria, Libya
Iran condemns terror attack on Turkey, offers support and assistance
US says Turkey agrees to a ceasefire in Syria
Iran condemns terrorist blasts in Turkey
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *