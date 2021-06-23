Turkey’s Diyanet chief recites Adhan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Ali Erbas, the president of Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), recently recited the Adhan (call to prayer) along with Turkish Qari Othman Shaheen.

Footage of the recitation at Muradiya Mosque in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, has been received enthusiastically in social media. In Turkey, Diyanet is responsible for supervising Quranic and religious activities. Turkey is a Muslim majority country in West Asia. Nearly 99 percent of the country’s population adhere to Islam.