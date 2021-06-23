Date :Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 | Time : 20:08 |ID: 218918 | Print

Photos: On birth anniversary of Imam al-Ridha (A.S), Al-Hawra center in Karbala gifts roses, sweets to pilgrims of al-Abbas holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: On birth anniversary of Imam al-Ridha(A.S), Al-Hawra center in Karbala gifts roses, sweets to pilgrims of al-Abbas holy shrine.

 

 

