https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/168907471.jpg 795 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-23 20:16:082021-06-23 20:16:08Sabotage attack on Iran Atomic Energy Organization foiled
Sabotage attack on Iran Atomic Energy Organization foiled
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Sabotage on a department of Iran Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) in Karaj was foiled and has had no casualties or damages to properties.
Thanks to the tight security measures predicted for AEOI premises, the attempted sabotage that took place early on Wednesday failed before causing any damage.
The issue is now under investigation to identify its perpetrators.Such acts of sabotage aiming to disrupt Iranian nuclear activities have not been able to disturb continuation of Iran nuclear programs.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!