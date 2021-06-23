Archbishop: Religious minorities’ rights respected in Iran

Sargsyan said thanks to the efforts made by official in the government, city council and municipality, the Armenian Cemetery of Tehran (the Bureast) has turned out to be a tourism center.It shows the fact that Iran has always been a place for coexistence of religions, he added.

Meanwhile earlier, Archbishop of the Armenian Diocese in northwest Iran Grigor Chifchian hailed Islamic Republic of Iran’s attention to ethnic tribes and faiths, saying that the country has turned into a place for brotherhood among monotheistic religions.

“We are thankful of the facilities provided for Armenians in Iran,” he said, noting that the Iranian statesmen are trying to provide welfare to religious minorities.

The Iranian government pays special attention to sacred sites of the religious minorities, as it help repair and maintain them in the best manner, he said.

Noting that monotheistic religions are not against one another, the archbishop added that that’s followers of the religions who rose against each other not the religions.Ethnic groups in Iran respect each other, he reiterated.