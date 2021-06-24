Should a worshipper remain silent or recite Hamd and Surah in congregational prayers? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-24 09:59:442021-06-24 09:59:44Should a worshipper remain silent or recite Hamd and Surah in congregational prayers? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about congregational prayers.
Question: During congregational prayers and in first and second Rok’ats of Dhur and Asr Salaats/Salaahs, can the worshipper (the one who is performing Salaat) recite Hamd (Surah Al-Fatihah) and Surah (any other Surah) or remain silent?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to Wajib precaution, in Rok’ats one and two, the worshipper must not recite Hamd and Surah, but it is Mostahab to recite Dhikr instead.
Source: leader.ir
