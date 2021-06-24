https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/self-centred.jpg 177 265 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-24 10:06:492021-06-24 10:06:49What is intransigence and how to cure it?
What is intransigence and how to cure it?
SHAFAQNA – In Ahadith (narrations) intransigence (egocentrism) is considered to be one of the biggest illnesses of thought that if a scholar is inflicted with it, he will be destroyed. In this regard, it is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The egocentric person will be plunged in errors and mistakes [1]. In another narration, Imam Ali (AS) said: intransigence (egocentrism) will make you to slip and destroys you [2].
The practical cures for this illness include:
- Listen to expert opinions and choose the best of them as described in Ayahs 17 and 18 of Surah Az-Zumar.
- Consult the skilled individuals and specialists in various fields.
Imam Ali (AS) said: The one who consults with experts and skilled individuals, shares their wisdom and intellect [3].
[1] Qorarul Hikam, Hadith 1208.
[2] As Above, Hadith 1510.
[3] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 161.
