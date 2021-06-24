What is intransigence and how to cure it?

SHAFAQNA – In Ahadith (narrations) intransigence (egocentrism) is considered to be one of the biggest illnesses of thought that if a scholar is inflicted with it, he will be destroyed. In this regard, it is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The egocentric person will be plunged in errors and mistakes [1]. In another narration, Imam Ali (AS) said: intransigence (egocentrism) will make you to slip and destroys you [2].

The practical cures for this illness include:

Listen to expert opinions and choose the best of them as described in Ayahs 17 and 18 of Surah Az-Zumar. Consult the skilled individuals and specialists in various fields.

Imam Ali (AS) said: The one who consults with experts and skilled individuals, shares their wisdom and intellect [3].

