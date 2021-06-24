UN delegation travels to Najaf & Karbala to meet with security commander & protesters

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Iraq, headed by Emma Walker, arrived in Najaf Ashraf this morning (Thursday).

The delegation will meet with the Najaf police chief, a number of security commanders and a number of protesters and activists, an official source said.

At the same time, Ms. Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, arrived in Najaf Ashraf.

According to the report, she went to Karbala to meet with the governor of Karbala and a number of activists and demonstrators.

After arriving in Karbala, Plasschaert met with the governor of the city.

She also met with the mother of Iraqi activist Ihab al-Wazni, who was assassinated by unknown individuals.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English