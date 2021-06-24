Nabih Berri: My plan to get Lebanon out of crisis is still standing

SHAFQANA- The Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives stressed in a speech that the plan to get out of the government crisis in this country is still standing and there is no other way to get out of the crisis.

“Nabih Berri” referring to this issue added: “On this basis, abandoning this plan and turning away from it is not possible under any circumstances.” He pointed out: “I will withdraw from this plan only in one case, and that is when a better plan is prepared. A plan that is convincing for everyone and me and achieves the goal of forming a government of reform and salvation consisting of experts, not politicians.”

“The crisis in Lebanon is very difficult, but there is hope that it will be resolved. Lebanon is not bankrupt and it has great facilities and potentials at sea and on land that can be used well to get Lebanon out of the crisis quickly. But the important issue is, first of all, the formation of the government,” Berri said, stressing the need to seize the opportunity to plan and move towards forming a government.

“The situation in Lebanon is like a safe-deposit box full of money, but its key has so far been lost in grudges and impossible plans,” Berri said. He called the meeting with Josep Borrell, the EU’s top foreign affairs coordinator, “encouraging”, and stressed that the Lebanese must immediately put the formation of a government on the agenda in order to work for reform.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English