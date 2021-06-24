Date :Thursday, June 24th, 2021 | Time : 17:19 |ID: 219017 | Print

Fire was contained in the central market of Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Civil defense teams in the holy city of Karbala today (Thursday) put out a fire in Al-Alawi Bazaar in the center of the old part of the city.

The fire broke out in the shops of Al-Alawi Bazaar in the center of the old city of Karbala, due to a power Short-circuit that resulted in material losses.

According to the report, civil defense teams were able to contain the fire.

It is worth mentioning that this incident did not result in any casualties.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

