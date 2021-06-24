Date :Thursday, June 24th, 2021 | Time : 17:31 |ID: 219023 | Print

Tripartite summit of leaders of Iraq, Jordan & Egypt to hold next week

SHAFAQNA- A trilateral summit of the leaders of Iraq, Jordan and Egypt will be held next Sunday in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The summit will be attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The summit follows the two previous ones in Cairo and the Dead Sea.

In late March, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi announced the postponement of a trilateral meeting between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt scheduled for March 27th in Baghdad.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

