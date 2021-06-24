Saudi Arabia congratulates Emir of Qatar

SHAFAQNA- The King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia sent separate congratulatory messages on the anniversary of the appointment of the Emir of Qatar.

The King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, wishing the country more progress and prosperity.

At the same time, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, sent a similar message to the Emir of Qatar, wishing him well and the progress and prosperity of the brotherly country.

The crisis between Qatar and some Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain, began in 2017, which led to the complete severance of diplomatic relations between them.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English