Les Hijabeuses: Muslim Women Fight On-Pitch Hijab Ban

SHAFAQNA-

Around the world, Muslim women are defying cultural barriers and stereotypes to compete and excel at the highest levels of sports — in football, fencing, weightlifting, basketball, ice hockey and more.

Yet, in France, they have to go extra mile to find a chance to play sports while keeping their hijab on.

This is the fact Founé Diawara and other young Muslim women found out when they were excluded from matches because of their religious attire, i.e. hijab.

Diawara was 15 when she was told she could not wear hijab in a football match. She refused to take her it off.

“It’s in accordance with my beliefs,” she told The Guardian. “It’s something that I choose to wear.”

As the referee refused to allow her in, Diawara attended the match on the bench, watching her team play without her.

Therefore, she channeled her anger into action forming “Les Hijabeuses”, a collective of young hijab-wearing female footballers campaigning against the French football federation’s (FFF) ban.