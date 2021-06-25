What is the ruling on Khoms for the money saved for bridal trousseau? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Khoms for the money saved for bridal trousseau (possessions that a bride and her family assemble to prepare for her wedding).

Question: Is Khoms payable for the money which is saved gradually for bridal trousseau at the end of Khoms year?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If preparing for bridal trousseau which is a necessary duty of the father and depends on assembling it, Khoms is not Wajib for it. But if it is possible to prepare from other ways such as borrowing (money) without damage to reputation, (and) if saves it then must pay the Khoms.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA