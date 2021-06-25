Why the true believers are always calm and contented?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afaar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The true believer thinks and as a result is filled with calmness, and has no inflated opinion of oneself; therefore, is inclined to be humble. The true believer is satisfied with what he/she has, and feels contented; and is happy with or without friends. Abandons many wishes and requests, so is saved from many bad happenings. The true believer discards jealousy, so friendship appears. Does not frighten people, and is not frightened of them. Such a believer does not violate others rights, so is saved from being harmed by them. Such a person is not attached to anything (worldly things), therefore attains righteousness and accomplishment. The true believer can see goodness and well-being; therefore does not regret his/her acts/deeds [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol.2, Page 53.