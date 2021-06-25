The Light and Darknesses: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:257) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:257)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Light and Darknesses

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

اللَّـهُ وَلِيُّ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا يُخْرِجُهُم مِّنَ الظُّلُمَاتِ إِلَى النُّورِ ۖ وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا أَوْلِيَاؤُهُمُ الطَّاغُوتُ يُخْرِجُونَهُم مِّنَ النُّورِ إِلَى الظُّلُمَاتِ ۗ أُولَـٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ ﴿٢٥٧﴾

2:257 Allah is the Guardian of those who believe. He brings them out from darknesses into the light. And those who disbelieve – their Guardian are Taghut. They take them out of the light into darknesses. Those are the companions of the Fire; they will abide eternally therein.

Commentary: The word “wali” (وَلِي) means closeness and nearness. It is referred to mean a guardian, ally, and friend because of its implications of having a close relationship with the person they protect, are allied with, or are friends with. In the above verse (وَلِي) means the Guardian.

Intrinsic Human Light and Darknesses : Human beings are born with intrinsic natures that love to worship Allah (SWT) (Ar-rum 30:30), seek to be morally upright and despise disbelief (Al-Hujurat 49:7). These are traits that make up an innate light that we are all born with. Simultaneously, we are also born with the ability to lack knowledge of Allah’s religion, which is a tendency to go towards a type of darkness.

Those who believe in Allah (SWT) and accept His guardianship will have their hands held by Allah (SWT). Their souls will be nurtured, and they will be saved from darkness, ultimately achieving virtue and the light of salvation.

اللَّـهُ وَلِيُّ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا يُخْرِجُهُم مِّنَ الظُّلُمَاتِ إِلَى النُّورِ ۖ … ﴿٢٥٧﴾

2:257 Allah is the Guardian of those who believe. He brings them out from darknesses (associated with not knowing the religion) into the light…

Taghut is the guardian of disbelievers which will walk them from their innate light to the darkness associated with rebellion and transgression against Allah (SWT):

… وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا أَوْلِيَاؤُهُمُ الطَّاغُوتُ يُخْرِجُونَهُم مِّنَ النُّورِ إِلَى الظُّلُمَاتِ ۗ … ﴿٢٥٧﴾

2:257…And those who disbelieve – their Guardians are Taghut. They take them out of the light (the nature that loves God and despise evil) into darknesses.

The verse’s end states that disbelievers are companions of the Fire and they will eternally abide there:

… أُولَـٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ ﴿٢٥٧﴾

2:257 …Those are the companions of the Fire; they will abide eternally therein.

The Essence of Light and Darknessese: In the Quran (نُورً) means light, virtues, values, and perfection. Chapter As-Saff (61:881) (نُورَ اللَّـهِ) for instance, states how Allah’s light implies the religion of Islam:

يُرِيدُونَ لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّـهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَاللَّـهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ ﴿٨﴾

61:8 They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah will perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it.

In a supplication after the Ziarta Yaseen, various virtues are called Nur (نُور):

اللّٰهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ أَنْ تُصَلِّيَ عَلَىٰ مُحَمَّدٍ نَبِيِّ رَحْمَتِكَ، وَكَلِمَةِ نُورِكَ، وَأَنْ تَمْلَأَ قَلْبِي نُورَ الْيَقِينِ، وَصَدْرِي نُورَ الْإِيمانِ، وَفِكْرِي نُورَ النِّيَّاتِ، وَعَزْمِي نُورَ الْعِلْمِ، وَقُوَّتِي نُورَ الْعَمَلِ، وَ لِسانِي نُورَ الصِّدْقِ، وَدِينِي نُورَ الْبَصائِرِ مِنْ عِنْدِكَ، وَبَصَرِي نُورَ الضِّياءِ، وَسَمْعِي نُورَ الْحِكْمَةِ، وَمَوَدَّتِي نُورَ الْمُوالاةِ لِمُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِهِ عَلَيْهِمُ السَّلامُ حَتَّىٰ أَلْقَاكَ وَقَدْ وَفَيْتُ بِعَهْدِكَ وَمِيثاقِكَ فَتُغَشِّيَني رَحْمَتَكَ يَا وَلِيُّ يَا حَمِيدُ .

O Allah, I beseech You to send blessings upon Mohammad, the Prophet of Your mercy and the Word of Your Light, and to fill in my heart with the illumination of certitude, my chest with the illumination of faith, my intellect with the illumination of honest intentions, my determination with the illumination of knowledge, my strength with the illumination of work, my tongue with the illumination of honesty, my religion with the illumination of clear evidence from You, my sight with the illumination of brightness, my hearing with the illumination of wisdom, and my faculty of love with the illumination of sincere loyalty to Mohammad and his Household, peace be upon them, so that I, when I meet You, will have fulfilled the pledge and covenant that I made with You. And then Your mercy will encompass me. O Protector! O Worthy of all praise!

Our deeds cultivate virtues that affect our minds and judgments in this world (Al-Hadid 57:28 & Al-Anfal 8:29). For instance, Chapter Al-Anfal (8:29) states “If you fear Allah, He will grant you a criterion”, where the criterion is a kind of light that will help us discern right from wrong:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَتَّقُوا اللَّـهَ يَجْعَل لَّكُمْ فُرْقَانًا وَيُكَفِّرْ عَنكُمْ سَيِّئَاتِكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ۗ وَاللَّـهُ ذُو الْفَضْلِ الْعَظِيمِ ﴿٢٩﴾

8:29 O you who have believed, if you fear Allah, He will grant you a criterion and will remove from you your misdeeds and forgive you. And Allah is the possessor of great bounty.

On Judgment Day, our virtues will be transformed into a type of light, which leads believers to Paradise. The hypocrites asked the believers to wait for them so that they could acquire their light. The believers replied that they need to go back and earn light through their own good deeds (Al-Hadid 57:12-13).).

Allah (SWT) is absolute perfection [(اللَّـهُ نُورُ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ), Chapter Nur, 24:35]. Any positive values and virtues in the universe emanate from His perfect attributes. Dua Kumail, in one of its verses, mentions: “And by the light of Your face (Holy Essence), through which all things are illuminated!” (وَبِنُورِ وَجْهِكَ الَّذِى أَضَاءَ لَهُ كُلُّ شَىْءٍ؛).

The light (نُور) is used in the singular form and darkness (الظُّلُمَاتِ) is used in a plural form. This difference indicates that there is only one perfection: Allah’s perfection. The virtues and perfections of other beings stems from the singular perfection of God. In contrast, falsehood is multifaced and diverse. The similarity of light (نُور) to darkness (الظُّلُمَاتِ) is like the path (صِرَاطِ) to the ways (السُّبُلَ) in the Quran. For instance, verse 6:153 mentions “My path” (صِرَاطِي) as singular and other paths (السُّبُلَ) as plural:

وَأَنَّ هَـٰذَا صِرَاطِي مُسْتَقِيمًا فَاتَّبِعُوهُ ۖ وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا السُّبُلَ فَتَفَرَّقَ بِكُمْ عَن سَبِيلِهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ وَصَّاكُم بِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ﴿١٥٣﴾

6:153 And, [moreover], this is My path, which is straight, so follow it; and do not follow [other] ways, for you will be separated from His way. This has He instructed you that you may become righteous.