Iran’s Supreme Leader receives first dose of COVIran Barakat vaccine

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received his first dose of COVIran Barakat vaccine this morning (Friday). The vaccine, which is the product of the efforts of young Iranian researchers and scientists, recently received a license to rely on indigenous knowledge, and Iran became one of the six countries producing the Corona vaccine in the world.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, after injecting the vaccine, thanked all those involved in this national honor with their knowledge, experience and scientific and practical efforts, and said: I sincerely thank the honorable Minister and all the health and medical complexes of the country, Mr. Mokhber and his colleagues who, as in other cases, appeared with compassion, interest, initiative and ability in this case and I also thank Dr. Marandi and Dr. Sajjadi for their constant care of my health.

Ayatollah Khamenei while referring that there had been a lot of insistence on him to be vaccinated a few months ago, said: “At first, I did not want to use a non-Iranian vaccine, so I said I would wait for the Iranian vaccine because we must respect this national honor and as there is a possibility of prevention and treatment inside the country, why not use it?

He added: “Of course, when needed, the use of foreign vaccines along with Iranian vaccines is not a problem, but we must respect the Iranian vaccine and all young and hardworking scientists active in the production of this vaccine and other centers in the country that produce vaccines.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said: “In addition to insisting on using the Iranian vaccine, I emphasized that the vaccine should be received in its natural turn. Today, thank God, people over the age of 80 have often received the vaccine.”

He also stressed the need to register scientific documents and publish articles related to vaccines and added: in addition to the strong, fast and timely production of vaccines, prepare and publish scientific documents and articles for the world to know about your great work.

Dr. Namaki, Minister of Health and Medical Education, thanked the Supreme Leader for his support for the good management of the fourth wave of corona in the country compared to other countries and the registration of the Iranian treatment model and said: Regarding the vaccine, good measures were taken from the beginning to purchase and transfer technical knowledge, and the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), in addition to the vaccine, had a very good cooperation in providing the mask and oxygen generator.

