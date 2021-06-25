‘Imam Reza (A.S)’ park opens in Beirut

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The municipality of Ghobeiry District in Beirut, Lebanon, opened “Imam Reza (A.S)” Park on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the eight infallible Imam (A.S).

It was opened in a program with the participation of Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Isaa Tabatabayi, representative of the Islamic Revolution Leader in Lebanon, Abbas Khamehyar, the Iranian cultural attaché in Lebanon, and a number of cultural and social figures and members of the municipality.

The program began with Quran recitation and an address by Ma’an Khalil, the mayor of the district. Senior cleric Hojat-ol-Islam Nazar Sa’eed also said at the program that the resistance will stay with the Lebanese nation.

He thanked the municipality for naming the new park the “Imam Reza (A.S) Garden”.A flag of Imam Reza’s (A.S) holy shrine was raised in the park. An Imam Reza (A.S) Cultural Art Center is also planned to be established in the park.