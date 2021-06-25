UN rights chief may move on Uyghur report without China nod
SHAFAQNA- The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that she may move on Uyghur report without China approval.
According to Reuters, Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that she hoped to agree on terms for a long-sought visit to China this year to look into allegations of mass detention, torture and forced labour. Bachelet later dropped a hint to the Human Rights Council that she has other options, while still pursuing negotiations for a visit to China that have dragged on since September 2018.
Bachelet has the authority to collect testimonies of abuses remotely, without a mandate from the council or invitation from the country concerned. She and a predecessor initiated such probes on killings by security forces in Venezuela, the disputed Kashmir territory.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International this year documented what they said could constitute crimes against humanity being committed in Xinjiang. Activists said that Michelle Bachelet should document her own findings on the plight of Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang even without China’s blessing for a visit.
