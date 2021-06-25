UN rights chief may move on Uyghur report without China nod

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that she may move on Uyghur report without China approval.

According to Reuters, Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that she hoped to agree on terms for a long-sought visit to China this year to look into allegations of mass detention, torture and forced labour. Bachelet later dropped a hint to the Human Rights Council that she has other options, while still pursuing negotiations for a visit to China that have dragged on since September 2018.