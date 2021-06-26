Baghdad to host a trilateral meeting of Iraq, Egypt & Jordan tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, will host a trilateral meeting between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt tomorrow (Sunday 27/06/2021) after two delays due to an emergency.

A diplomatic source said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will soon leave for Baghdad to attend a trilateral meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

The source added: “This meeting is held in order to activate all the agreements of these three countries, which were signed by them in the previous session, and tomorrow’s meeting will be held in completion of the previous two meetings.”

On the other hand, the Iraqi ambassador in Cairo and the country’s permanent representative in the Arab League arrived in Baghdad to attend the welcoming ceremony of the official Egyptian and Jordanian delegation.

Political sources had previously announced that a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan would be held in Baghdad earlier this week.

The meeting had been postponed twice before due to emergencies.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English