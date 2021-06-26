Ghani meets with Joe Biden as the protest rally is held in front of White House against killing of Hazara Shias ‌

SHAFAQNA- Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan and Abdullah Abdullah the Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council met with the President of the United States Joe Biden in the White House. At the same time, some Afghans living in the United States gathered in front of the White House to protest the killing of Hazara Shia Muslims.

Welcoming Ghani and Abdullah, Biden said: “Afghans decide for their future and what they want.”

Referring to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, he said: “The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States will not end and it will remain. Our forces are withdrawing, but our support for Afghanistan will not end.”

The president added that support for maintaining the US military, economic and political assistance to Afghanistan would continue. “Violence (in Afghanistan) must stop, but it will be very difficult,” Biden said.

Ashraf Ghani said: “Mr Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops was historic and forced everyone to reconsider it and we are here to support and respect it”.

He added that Afghanistan is entering a phase of relations with the United States in which participation will not be based on military but a comprehensive partnership of common interests, and “we are encouraged and satisfied with this partnership.”

Rally in front of the White House to protest against the Hazara massacre

While Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah were in the White House, a number of Afghans living in the United States gathered in front of the White House. Protesters accuse the Ghani government of failing to protect the Hazaras and Shias from targeted attacks.

Some Afghans are also protesting against the US government for putting Afghanistan in a bad situation with its early withdrawal. In recent months, deadly terrorist attacks have targeted the Shia area in the west of Kabul, which activists believe is genocide.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English