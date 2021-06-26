What is the ruling on eating pre-packed chicken? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating pre-packed chicken.

Question: What is the ruling on eating pre-packed chicken which we do not know the ways they have been slaughtered?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem if it is bought from the Muslim markets.

(Please note: Only Halal chicken must be sold in Muslim markets)

Source: leader.ir