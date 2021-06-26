https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-26 10:28:582021-06-26 10:31:19What is the ruling on eating pre-packed chicken? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on eating pre-packed chicken? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating pre-packed chicken.
Question: What is the ruling on eating pre-packed chicken which we do not know the ways they have been slaughtered?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem if it is bought from the Muslim markets.
(Please note: Only Halal chicken must be sold in Muslim markets)
Source: leader.ir
