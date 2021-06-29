Astan Quds Hussaini: 80 percent of Iraq’s budget wasted due to imports

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini warns about the consequences of neglecting Iraq’s national industry and relying on “Rent Economy”.

Astan Quds announced that 80% of the country’s budget is wasted due to imports, stressing that such an issue would increase issues such as poverty and unemployment.

Afzal Al-Shami, deputy head of Astan Quds Hussaini, said: “Iraq is theoretically one of the richest countries in the world because it has the fifth-largest oil reserves in the world, making the country the second-rank amongst the Arab countries in this regard. However, the countries economy is suffering high unemployment rates and a severe increase of poverty line.”

He added: “Iraq wastes 80% of its budget on imports, both in the industrial and agricultural sectors. This shows a lack of management in this area.”

The Iraqi Federation of Industries recently revealed that 90 percent of industrial projects have been suspended due to a lack of a competitive market and job security.

