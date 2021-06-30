https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/003.jpg 543 690 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-30 08:08:382021-06-30 10:21:39Historical Photos: Imam Ridha's (A.S) And Lady Masoumah's (S.A) Shrines
Historical Photos: Imam Ridha’s (A.S) And Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) Shrines
SHAFAQNA- Imam Ridha’s (A.S) and Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) Shrines photos taken by Sir Percy Molesworth Sykes 100 years ago. Sir Percy Molesworth Sykes (February 28, 1846 – June 11, 1945) was an English general, writer, and geographer. Followings are photos taken by him about 100 years ago in Qom and Mashhad.
Qom
Mashhad
Read more from Shafaqna:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!