Historical Photos: Imam Ridha’s (A.S) And Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) Shrines

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ridha’s (A.S) and Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) Shrines photos taken by Sir Percy Molesworth Sykes 100 years ago. Sir Percy Molesworth Sykes (February 28, 1846 – June 11, 1945) was an English general, writer, and geographer. Followings are photos taken by him about 100 years ago in Qom and Mashhad.

Qom

Mashhad

Persian version