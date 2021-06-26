Date :Saturday, June 26th, 2021 | Time : 18:53 |ID: 219228 | Print

Photos: Weekly rally in solidarity with Palestinians held in Manchester, England

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Dozens of Pro-Palestine activists in their weekly rally (22 June 2021) urged government to shut down and dismantle Elbit Systems’ lethal arms factory in Oldham, England. They expressed their anger over the factory’s involvement in Israeli war crimes.

 

