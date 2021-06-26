UN: 75 million people in Arab world are at risk of starvation

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has warned in a report that the number of hungry people in the Arab region will increase by the end of the current decade.

According to the report, the number of people suffering from malnutrition in the Arab region has steadily increased during the period 2016-2017, and by 2019, the Arab region is off track to achieve two goals of sustainable development includes eradicating hunger and improving nutrition by 2030.

The report, entitled “Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition in the Far East and North Africa in 2020” states: The number of hungry people in this region in 2019 reached 51.4 million people, or 12.2% of the total population of the region, and if it continues, the number of people suffering from malnutrition will reach more than 75 million by 2030.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.