UISAE to hold program in commemoration of Martyr Beheshti

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe (UISAE) will hold a virtual program to commemorate Ayatollah Mohammad Hossein Beheshti.

The event will begin at 7 PM Central European Time today, June 26.Mohammad Reza and Moluk Sadat Beheshti, Martyr Beheshti’s son and daughter, will address the program, which can be watched here with the Meeting ID 3131103333.

On June 28, 1981, the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) planted a bomb in the Islamic Republic Party’s head office in Tehran, killing then Chief Justice Ayatollah Mohammad Hossein Beheshti and 72 high-ranking Iranian officials. The week leading to the martyrdom anniversary of the officials marks the Judiciary Week in Iran.