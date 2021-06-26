Despite 60,000 Limit, Nearly 560,000 Applications Received for Hajj 2021

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A total of 558,270 applications have been received from the pilgrims across Saudi Arabia aspiring to perform Hajj 2021, the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said Friday.

The number of applications received is about 500,000 more than the limited number of pilgrims whom the Kingdom will allow to perform the annual ritual likely to be held in mid-July this year.

Owing to the grave situation arising out of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Saudi Arabia has earlier decided to limit the number of pilgrims to 60,000 residing in the Kingdom for Hajj this year.

This is the second year in a row when number of pilgrims has been curtailed because of the Pandemic.In 2020, Saudi Arabia had allowed only 1,000 pilgrims residing in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The ministry had started receiving applications for Hajj 2021 from June 13. The last date of application was Wednesday June 23.The ministry said it had received more than 450,000 applications on the opening day itself.

The ministry said 41% of the applications are from women, who this year will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage in groups without Mehram – a male guardian.

Most of the applicants (38 per cent) are in the 31-40 age group, followed by those between 21 and 30 years old (26 per cent), 41 and 50 (20 per cent) and 51 and 60 (11 per cent). The lowest number of applications is from people over 60 (2 per cent) and 18 to 20-year-olds (3 per cent).

The ministry said it has sent text messages to those who qualified for Hajj in various categories for the second phase of registration on the electronic path of Hajj this year.

Selected pilgrims now need to access the electronic portal to verify their personal data and accept the terms and conditions.The ministry said the final selection list depends on the fulfilment of requirements, criteria and availability of spaces.

The ministry also said that qualified pilgrims can add one companion who previously applied for the Hajj registration and then review the available packages and book the appropriate package.

Then, they need to pay service fees through SADAD electronic payment system. The last step in the process is the issuance of Hajj permits.“Registration for the final phase of selecting pilgrims will continue up to 10 p.m. until July 9 (Dhul Qada 29)”, the ministry said.

“Successful applicants must choose from one of three packages available on the ministry website and make payment within three hours to avoid cancellation of their permit”, the ministry said.