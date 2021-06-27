Does the dead body become Najis the moment the soul goes out of it? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered questions about the soul going out of the dead body.

Question: Does the dead body become Najis (ritual impurity) the moment the soul goes out of it, and if it is touched with wet hand, does that hand become Najis? If a person is dead and has properties/wealth/belongings which can be used for ceremonies after death; what is the duty of the children and the relatives?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: The moment the soul is out of the dead body, it becomes Najis, and if it is touched with wet hand, the hand becomes Najis. But Wajib Qosl for touching the dead body is special to touching the body after it is gone cold. As for shroud for the wife, the husband must give it even if the wife has wealth; for other things, if the dead person has wealth must spend from that wealth according to the religious criteria, otherwise for essential ceremonies, it is necessary to spend from public funds especially Zakat.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA