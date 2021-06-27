Date :Sunday, June 27th, 2021 | Time : 15:21 |ID: 219360 | Print

Mustafa al-Kazemi meets with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Baghdad

SHAFAQNAThe Iraqi Prime Minister hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today (Sunday) at the Government Palace in Baghdad.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Baghdad this morning to attend a trilateral meeting between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

The tripartite meeting will address environmental issues, political and economic cooperation, and strengthening aspects of trade investment and joint efforts to fight corruption.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

